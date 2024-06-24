Police swarm shops near Sandy Springs Costco, Home Depot

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Dunwoody police place man in the back of a squad car near a Sandy Springs Home Depot and Costco.

A large police presence was reported near a Costco and Home Depot in Sandy Springs Monday afternoon.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene at around 2:30 p.m. and saw someone being placed in the back of a Dunwoody police car before being taken away.

Dunwoody police later confirmed that the man was wanted in connection to the attempted moped-jacking and fight near 134 Perimeter Center West, the address for a T.J. Maxx.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and was tracked down in the back of the nearby Costco and Home Depot. Sandy Springs and Brookhaven police helped make the arrest.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.