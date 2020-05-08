Sandy Spring man making ends meet hauling junk has truck, trailer stolen

A Sandy Springs man, out of work since the coronavirus pandemic hit, found a new way to make money. He started hauling off junk and yard debris for people. That is until he says someone stole his truck from a church parking lot.

"It makes it worse that it was parked in a church parking lot and that the police precinct is right across the street from here," said Gregory Talbott Jr, as he was standing in the gravel lot of the North Springs United Methodist Church in Sandy Springs where his truck and trailer had been parked.

Talbott said he parked his truck there Wednesday night a little after 9:00. When he came out the next morning a little after 7 a.m., his truck was gone.

Talbott's truck is a burgundy 2006 Ford F350 crew cab. The driver's side mirror is broken and he has a memorial sticker for his niece on the back. There was a cargo trailer attached which was loaded up with junk.

"At the time it had a broken fridge, cardboard, wood, a ceiling fan," said Talbott.

Talbott has been using his truck to haul off junk and yard debris for people in the community. Since March it's been his only way to make money.

"My job let me go with the COVID-19, I hauled junk part-time when I was working now I had to switch over to full time to haul off junk, but I'm not able to now," said Talbott.

Talbott says since his truck was stolen, he's done nothing but search for it.

"I've been scouring the apartment complexes, and behind the warehouses and other buildings and I went and made 200 fliers that I'm passing out," said Talbott.

Talbott says people have come to rely on him. He says he wants his truck back so he can get back to business.

"I want to be back, I love doing it, I love helping people," said Talbott.

