19-year-old Newnan man arrested on child molestation charges

A 19-year-old Newnan man has been arrested on child molestation charges.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office released the body camera video showing Samuel Stewart being taken into custody.

At the end of the video clip, Stewart asked the investigator if he was really going to jail over false accusations.

Investigators say the accusations were made by a 12-year-old to school officials about an incident in November 2022 where she said she sneaked out of her house at night and went to Stewart’s house.

Deputies have charged Stewart with two counts of child molestation and one count of enticing a minor of indecent purposes.

Investigators with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said the 19-year-old knew her age before having a relationship with her.

Coweta County investigators say there is the potential for additional charges and say that Stewart has been released from jail on a $12,500 bond.