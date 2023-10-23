Sailing away on the 'Haunted Seas' at Georgia Aquarium

You already know there are whale sharks inside Georgia Aquarium. And penguins, and dolphins, and sea lions, too. But are there ghosts and ghouls roaming the galleries inside the downtown Atlanta facility? Well… it is Halloween. after all!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we sailed the "Haunted Seas" at Georgia Aquarium, checking out the spooky seasonal transformation and learning about some upcoming special events! Right now, visitors to the aquarium will notice plenty of ghostly decor throughout the atrium and daily sea lion and dolphin presentations with a Halloween theme. Kids can also trick-or-treat on Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m. in Ocean Voyager.

During our last visit to Georgia Aquarium, we learned all about Sips Under the Sea, the aquarium’s special evening events for visitors 21 and up, featuring cocktails and a live DJ. In October, staffers will host two Halloween-themed Sips Under the Sea, on Oct. 27 and on Halloween Night — tickets are available here.

And here’s something that’s not scary at all — this morning, we also got details on the recently-announced Fall Bounce Pass, which means those who buy a single-day ticket to the aquarium this month can revisit for an unlimited time through the end of the year!

Clearly, we were busy at Georgia Aquarium — click the video player in this article to check it out!