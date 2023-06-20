Safety concerns raised about state highway exits

Leaders in Atlanta are raising safety concerns about state highway exits.

It has nothing to do with the speed or the design of the road. The problem, say city council members, is uncut grass that grows so high a driver's vision might be impaired.

"I have an exit in my district, Bolton Road at [Interstate] 285, where the grass is so high you may not see oncoming traffic," said Dustin Hillis, who represents neighborhoods in northwest Atlanta.

The subject came up at a recent budget meeting after council member Marci Collier Overstreet asked for and gained approval for city taxpayer funds to hire a grass cutter to trim overgrowth in and around highway exits on the south side.

That led other council members to question why the Georgia Department of Transportation is not doing more regular cutting to keep all exits and entrances clear.

Overstreet explained that GDOT cuts grass once every eight weeks.

Howard Shook, another council member, slammed GDOT, saying the state agency should be doing the job.

A spokesperson for GDOT responded to the FOX 5 inquiry that the current grass cutting schedule is every 30 days.

The spokesperson wrote, "There is active coordination between the city and GDOT on this issue to ensure the safety of the traveling public."