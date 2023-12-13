'Sad all the way around': 13-year-old arrested in East Point

article

The East Point Police Department says they have arrested "another juvenile" for breaking into a car, according to a Facebook post.

The 13-year-old was arrested around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday. Police say that the juvenile broke into a vehicle and attempted to steal it by disabling the ignition switch and steering column.

The juvenile also attempted to run away from police and resisted arrest.

The police department described the incident as "sad all the way around."

The juvenile was not identified and the police department did not say where it happened.