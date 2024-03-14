Roswell to turn shooting range into new 911 call center

article

Roswell city leaders plan on transforming a shooting range into a new 911 call center.

On Monday, the Roswell City Council unanimously voted to purchase the Sharpshooters building on Alpharetta Highway for $5.9 million.

After the renovations, the 6.34 acre site will become the city's new 911 Center, Emergency Operations Center and a shooting range for its police department.

The site, which is currently owned by the North Fulton Shooting Club, houses an 18,304 square-foot building that includes an indoor shooting range, sales center, workshop, and storage center, officials said.

"We promised Roswell voters that we would use bond monies to invest in public safety capital projects, and that’s exactly what we are doing," said Mayor Wilson. "We are moving forward with purpose and are being very intentional in everything we do, including this purchase for new 911 and Emergency Operation Centers and a shooting range for our police officers."

(City of Roswell)

According to Roswell officials, the building meets the standards required for an Emergency Operations Center, which needs to be in a hardened facility that can withstand hurricane-force winds.

The city says it will also allow other law enforcement agencies to rent out the shooting range, generating additional revenue.

Roswell estimates that it will take around 16 months to design and renovate the building. It's expected to open in the fall of 2025.