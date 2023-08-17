Roswell set to discuss closure of Canton Street during Friday meeting

article

Roswell's mayor and City Council will discuss their next steps for creating a promenade by closing Canton Street to vehicles.

The project has garnered criticism from business owners in the area who say that closing the street will negatively impact their establishments.

PREVIOUS STORY: Mayor plans to shut down busy Roswell Street to vehicles; Business owners enraged

The meeting is being held at 8 a.m. -- three weeks after a community task force recommended the city hire an urban planner to study potential impacts.