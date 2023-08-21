Expand / Collapse search

Wreck shuts down exit ramp to Roswell Road in Sandy Springs

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Sandy Springs
A silver pickup truck crashed on the Eastbound ramp to Roswell Road/400/Glenridge Drive. Police shut down the lanes Monday late afternoon to clean up the wreck.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Sandy Springs Police have shut down the eastbound ramp to Roswell Road after the driver of a pickup truck crashed late Monday afternoon.

Police reported no injuries, but closed the exit as workers clean up the wreck.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the emergency response.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash, but the investigation remains ongoing.

In the meantime, drivers who frequent the ramp on their commutes may want to seek an alternate route this evening.