Roswell restaurants host fundraiser for nonprofit preschool

They are the three little words every parent loves to hear: kids eat free! And thanks to a back-to-school fundraiser happening tonight and tomorrow in Roswell, kids will eat free while their parents help make an impact on the surrounding community.

RO Hospitality — which owns and operates popular restaurants Table & Main, Osteria Mattone, and Casa Robles — is hosting a back-to-school fundraiser for Roswell’s Children’s Development Academy tonight and tomorrow night. Here’s how it works: during dinner service at the three restaurants, kids under the age of 10 eat free. Meanwhile, a portion of the proceeds from the trio of restaurants will be used to purchase school supplies for Children’s Development Academy, a nonprofit daycare/preschool which provides affordable educational programs to children from low-income families. According to its website, the Children’s Development Academy serves more than 200 area children each year.

So, it’s that simple: kids eat free while parents buy dinner and help other local kids!

Table & Main is located at 1028 Canton Street, Osteria Mattone is located at 1095 Canton Street, and Casa Robles is located at 45 Oak Street — dinner service begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at all three restaurants.

We spent the morning with RO Hospitality founder Ryan Pernice, learning more about the fundraiser and why Children’s Development Academy is so important to the RO Hospitality team; click the video player in this article to check it out.