Roswell police warns residents about Facebook Marketplace sales after armed robbery

By ROSWELL and FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell police are warning residents to be safe when trying to sell anything on the Facebook Marketplace.

Officials say the warning comes after they arrested a juvenile man and charged him with armed robbery connected to a phony sale.

According to investigators, the investigator listed his iPhone for sale on Facebook Marketplace and agreed to meet a buyer in the parking lot of a Roswell apartment complex.

At the meeting, however, the so-called buyer pointed a gun at his victim, grabbed the phone, and fled.

While the victim was reporting the robbery, a friend of his saw the stolen cell phone listed again on Facebook Marketplace.

Police arranged to meet the suspect by pretending to be an interested buyer.

The juvenile suspect, whose identity has not been released, is now in custody.

Roswell police say anyone in the community can use the police department's parking lot for any transactions online.

"Our cameras are recording 24/7, and someone who turns down an offer to meet at the police department just might be someone you don’t want to do business with," police said.

