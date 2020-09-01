Roswell Police searching for man accused of stealing and vandalizing 'Black Lives Matter' signs

article

Roswell police are searching for a man accused of stealing or vandalizing multiple "Black Lives Matter" signs in the city.

Police shared surveillance photos of a suspect on Facebook, saying that he had been doing the act of vandalism and theft "for the past several months."

According to officials, the man would target the "Black Lives Matter signs," which are valued at $100, in the area of King Road and Hardscrabble Road near Roswell High School. The man would then either deface them or steal them.

Surveillance video caught the suspect in the area as early as 7:45 a.m. and as late as the early evening.

Police described the man as being between 45 and 55 years old. He has short white or blonde hair, is cleanshaven, and wears dark glasses.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the vandalism to please call Detective Scuderi at 770-640-4349.

Tipsters can also anonymously send information to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

