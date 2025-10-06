Roswell police move into new headquarters on Holcomb Bridge

The Brief The Roswell Police Department has begun working out of its new headquarters on Holcomb Bridge Road. It's part of a $52 million Public Safety Bond approved by voters in 2022. The police chief says the new building's central location to many call areas as well as the proximity to the fire department will help improve public safety in the city.



The Roswell Police Department now has a new home that the chief says will improve public safety in the community. The chief says the new location puts them closer to many of their calls.

The backstory:

This new police headquarters is part of a $52 million Public Safety Bond approved by voters in 2022. The city purchased the building last year for $8 million plus $600,000 in closing costs.

What they're saying:

"The old space was built in '91. Our police department was half the size then, so we've over doubled in size," Roswell Police Chief James Conroy said.

Chief James Conroy says most of the Police Department is now working out of the new building at 1080 Holcomb Bridge Road.

"Right now, you've got 95% of the police department, all of our public-facing uniform patrol criminal investigation, support services...records and permits moved last week," he explained.

City leaders say they chose the new headquarters' spot due to its central location to many of the calls the police department gets each day.

"This is a very busy part of town, and it puts us much closer here. But importantly, when the officers are coming and going to work, our detectives who are in this building not necessarily would respond to those calls, but now as they pass by them, they can handle them on their way to or from the building," Chief Conroy explained.

"So this gets us under one roof also with our folks from fire rescue. Right now, their office is on the other side of the city, and we work with them every day. That's somebody we need to be close to," he added.

What's next:

While work begins on the new building, there are more updates on the way, including holding cells and sallyports for when people arrested are brought in.

The chief said the remaining construction should be finished by the end of the year. He said the fire department will move in January.