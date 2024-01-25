Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Newton County
11
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:27 AM EST until SUN 11:00 AM EST, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:30 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:46 AM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:00 AM EST until FRI 9:00 PM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:32 AM EST until FRI 8:16 AM EST, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Cobb County, Douglas County
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Flood Watch
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Flood Watch
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Suspected Roswell bank robber arrested, woman also charged

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Roswell
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

James Raborn and Emily Browning

ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell police have arrested the man suspected of robbing a bank earlier this week. 

Police say a man went into Truist Bank on Holcomb Bridge Road shortly before 3:30 p.m. Jan. 22 and passed a note demanding money and threatening possession of a gun. When officers arrived, Raborn was gone.

PREVIOUS STORY: Roswell police looking for 'armed and dangerous' bank robbery suspect

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 27-year-old James Raborn using surveillance video from the bank and neighboring businesses and resources at their crime center.

On Jan. 23, an identified vehicle driven by Raborn triggered license plate readers on East Crossville Road in Roswell and several police officers responded to the area. They chased Raborn to the area of City of Mountain Park where Raborn abandoned the vehicle and ran away. A female, 29-year-old Emily Browning, was inside the vehicle. She has also been charged with armed robbery.

Despite an extensive search, police were unable to locate Raborn. On Jan. 24, detectives received information that Raborn had used his cell phone in the 300 block of Mountain Park Road. They went to the area and found an outbuilding with evidence that someone had been inside recently.

As they were making contact with a homeowner, the woman saw Raborn lying on the floor of a spare bedroom. She immediately exited the home and allowed officers inside. They took Raborn into custody. It was determined that he entered the home shortly before police arrived through a kitchen window.

Raborn was transported to Fulton County Jail and booked on charges of armed robbery, criminal trespass, and an assortment of traffic offenses stemming from the pursuit.