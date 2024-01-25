Suspected Roswell bank robber arrested, woman also charged

article

Roswell police have arrested the man suspected of robbing a bank earlier this week.

Police say a man went into Truist Bank on Holcomb Bridge Road shortly before 3:30 p.m. Jan. 22 and passed a note demanding money and threatening possession of a gun. When officers arrived, Raborn was gone.

PREVIOUS STORY: Roswell police looking for 'armed and dangerous' bank robbery suspect

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 27-year-old James Raborn using surveillance video from the bank and neighboring businesses and resources at their crime center.

On Jan. 23, an identified vehicle driven by Raborn triggered license plate readers on East Crossville Road in Roswell and several police officers responded to the area. They chased Raborn to the area of City of Mountain Park where Raborn abandoned the vehicle and ran away. A female, 29-year-old Emily Browning, was inside the vehicle. She has also been charged with armed robbery.

Despite an extensive search, police were unable to locate Raborn. On Jan. 24, detectives received information that Raborn had used his cell phone in the 300 block of Mountain Park Road. They went to the area and found an outbuilding with evidence that someone had been inside recently.

As they were making contact with a homeowner, the woman saw Raborn lying on the floor of a spare bedroom. She immediately exited the home and allowed officers inside. They took Raborn into custody. It was determined that he entered the home shortly before police arrived through a kitchen window.

Raborn was transported to Fulton County Jail and booked on charges of armed robbery, criminal trespass, and an assortment of traffic offenses stemming from the pursuit.