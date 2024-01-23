Roswell police looking for 'armed and dangerous' bank robbery suspect

article

A search for a bank robbery suspect is currently underway in the Roswell area, according to Roswell Police Department.

They are looking for 27-year-old James Raborn. They say he has blonde, shaggy hair and was last seen wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

It is believed he is connected to a bank robbery on Monday afternoon at Truist Bank on Holcomb Bridge Road.

Police say he should be considered "armed and dangerous" until proven otherwise.

At around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Roswell PD was searching in the neighborhoods off Old Mountain Park Road and the City of Mountain Park.

If you see him, please call 911.

