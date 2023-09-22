3 arrested in human trafficking investigation at Fulton County spas, massage parlors

Roswell police say they have arrested three people after a years-long investigation into what they're calling an extensive human trafficking network across metro Atlanta.

Speaking at a press conference Friday morning, Roswell Chief of Police James Conroy said the arrests come as part of an undercover investigation into spas and massage parlors across the area.

In their investigation, officials say they noticed connections between several spas that were allegedly part of a human trafficking and prostitution network.

Wednesday, the Roswell Police Department simultaneously served search warrants at 10 different spa facilities and homes in Roswell, Johns Creek, Sandy Spring, and Atlanta.

During the searches, police arrested 56-year-old Wei Cheng Huang, 41-year-old Yan Lin, and 36-year-old Lin Chen - three suspects they say are "principal figures within this trafficking network." The three are charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and labor trafficking. Investigators say additional arrests are expected.

"This operation, one of the largest of the kind in the region, marks a significant milestone in our ongoing effort to combat human trafficking at the organizational level," Convoy said.

Officials say that they have linked multiple adult women identified as trafficking victims with vital support and resources.

The information remains ongoing and officials are asking anyone who has information that could help detectives to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4455 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.