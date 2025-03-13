Roswell man and youth pastor arrested for possession of child porn

The Brief Roswell Police arrested Daniel Menelaou on six counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. The investigation began after a cybertip, leading to a search warrant at his home on March 11, 2025. Authorities say the case is still ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.



A Roswell man has been arrested on six counts of possession of child sexual abuse material following an investigation by the Roswell Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit.

What we know:

Authorities say the investigation began at the end of February when detectives received a cybertip related to the possession of child sexual abuse material. The tip led investigators to the home of Daniel Menelaou in Roswell.

On March 11, detectives, along with agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), executed a search warrant at Menelaou’s residence. He was taken into custody and charged with six counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

What we don't know:

Police confirmed Menelaou was working as a youth pastor at Futures Church in Alpharetta at the time of his arrest. His current status with the church is unknown.

What's next:

A $20,000 surety bond was issued for each charge. The investigation remains active and ongoing, and police say additional charges may be filed. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact law enforcement.