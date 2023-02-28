Prominent Roswell restaurant owner charged with sexual crimes involving two minors

A prominent Roswell restaurant owner has been accused of sexual crimes involving not one, but two minors.

Roswell Police told FOX 5 they arrested Brandon Ippolito and charged him with solicitation of sodomy with a minor, and other serious charges.

Officials said the investigation started when Milton High school officials reached out about possible inappropriate behavior involving minors back in January.

After a month of investigating, Roswell Police leveled four charges against Ippolito.

The 47-year-old suspect and restaurant owner was linked to two victims. Both are 16-years-old.

Detectives said the first victim was a female who Ippolito allegedly sent obscene material to through cyberspace. The second victim was a 16-year-old male who police said was subjected to sexual material because of Ippolito.

The suspect was charged with cruelty to children in that case.

Detectives said at least one of these relationships was long-term, developing over time. Police said he met both victims through family acquaintances.

"It's kind of family-related, as well as family-connected," Detective Sean Thompson of the Roswell Police told FOX 5.

The 47-year-old was charged with furnishing obscene material to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, cruelty to children and solicitation of sodomy involving a minor.

Ippolito was arrested Feb. 23 and bonded out of the Fulton County Jail on Feb. 25.

FOX 5 learned that Brandon Ippolito is not affiliated with the Ippolito restaurants in Alpharetta or Suwanee. Both restaurants were sold to private owners years ago.