Rosalynn Carter's strawberry cake recipe shared after her death: 'A Carter Family Favorite'

Want to add a bit of sweetness to your holiday celebrations? Why not try a tasty treat made by former first lady Rosalynn Carter?

The official US National Archives shared Carter's strawberry cake recipe after her death on Nov. 19.

"Today, we honor the remarkable legacy of Rosalynn Carter, whose warmth touched the nation," the archive wrote. "As we remember her, we share one of her favorite recipes — a classic strawberry cake — reflecting the sweetness she brought to so many."

The recipe, which was typed on White House letterhead, is called a "Carter Family Favorite."

The recipe calls for packaged yellow cake mix, strawberry Jell-O, cooking oil, chopped nuts, eggs, flour, and frozen or fresh strawberries.

For those who prefer the savory side of things, the US National Archives also shared a recipe for the "Plains Special" Cheese Ring, which is noted as a "favorite recipe of Rosalynn Carter."

Surprisingly, neither recipe calls for peanuts, even though the Carters owned a peanut farm.

Carter died Sunday after living with dementia and suffering many months of declining health, the Carter Center announced over the weekend. The statement said she "died peacefully, with family by her side" at 2:10 p.m. at her rural Georgia home in Plains.

"Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished," the former president said in the statement. "She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.