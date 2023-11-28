Rosalynn Carter's motorcade makes one last stop at The Carter Center

After the tribute service at Glenn Memorial Church for Rosalynn Carter, a motorcade escorted Mrs. Carter's body to Plains. But not before one last stop at the Carter Center.

Quite a few people lined the street as the procession passed by. One man stood with his hand over his heart, some waved and many had tears in their eyes.

"My tears, I just couldn't keep a dry eye, It's just too hard to see. This is the end of a legacy," said Louisa Garcia.

Garcia says she came from Dallas, Texas to say one final goodbye to Rosalynn Carter.

"It's just so rewarding to have people like that who have done so much for the world. They deserve the honors of having everyone remember them," said Garcia.

PHOTOS/VIDEO: ROSALYNN CARTER'S TRIBUTE SERVICE IN ATLANTA | NOV. 23, 2023

Robert and Ashley Pickeral brought their two children to see the procession.

"I wanted them to see how we as a country celebrate our leaders," said Ashley.

Robert Pickeral's parents spent 30 years working with Habitat for Humanity.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Rosalynn Carter volunteers (Credit: Habitat for Humanity)

" … building homes and supporting the mission of Jimmy and Rosalynn in Habitat for Humanity," said Robert. "I really came to appreciate all the work they were doing there, all the families they were serving and supporting through that mission," said Robert.

The Carter Center was the home base for much of the work Mrs. Carter did to help people around the world.

Hundreds of people poured into the Carter Center in Atlanta to pay tribute to former first lady Rosalynn Carter on Nov. 27. 2023. (Joyce Lupiani | FOX 5)

The motorcade wound its way through the Carter Center as a final tribute to a woman who did so much for others.

"She was faith, family and public service," said Debra Hiers. "Community – she was all about community."

Hiers watched the tribute service for Mrs. Carter at Glenn Memorial Church on television.

She called it moving and joyful and felt the need to come to the Carter Center.

"I said, ‘My heart is so full right now. What can I do?’ I said, ‘I can walk to the Carter Center and be on Freedom Parkway as she leaves.’ And that seemed like the perfect thing to do," said Hiers.