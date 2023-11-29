Welcome home: Family, friends walk streets of Plains guiding Rosalynn Carter to final resting place

In the heart of downtown Plains on Wednesday, a poignant tribute held by the Carters honored the heartbeat of their family. In the shadow of Rosalynn Carter’s hearse followed her sons, daughter and large family as she made the journey to her final resting place.

"It was extremely somber and literally brought tears to my eyes," said Rachelle Bitterman who drove in from Albany.

It was a tribute to the history-making moment when the president and Mrs. Carter were the first to break tradition and walk in their 1977 inaugural parade.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo shows Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter walking in the street during the inaugural parade.

"The whole thing was beautiful, and I'm just so glad I was here to see it," Bitterman said.

Just minutes before in a packed Maranatha Baptist Church, Mrs. Carter’s friends and family – including her beloved husband of 77 years, former President Jimmy Carter – paid tribute to her during a private funeral service.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Friends and family of former first lady Rosalynn Carter said their final farewell during a funeral service at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia on Wednesday.

"Mom is the perfect name for her and who she represented in the family," said her grandson, Josh Carter. "She was kind, loving and caring."

The church was packed as they honored her life and the legacy she leaves behind. She will be remembered for a lot, including her humanitarian work and as a champion of mental healthcare.

"She did more in her latter days than she did when she was in the White House," said Pastor Tony Lowden. "When half the country said, 'We no longer want you,' she said, ‘I am still going to go to work.’"

Her son also shared heartwarming stories to remember the good times as they deal with the grief.

"Dad got used to mom disagreeing with him because she was really good at it," said John William Carter.

While the funeral was private, hundreds lined the procession route.

"I wanted to come and just be here and pay respects to Rosalynn for a life well lived, which puts it mildly," said Lee Johnson.

The funeral was a fond farewell for a former first lady.

"Today, as we celebrate her life. We know the best part of her life lives on, but I am still going to miss you mom," Josh said.