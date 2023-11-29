PHOTOS: Funeral service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter | Nov. 29, 2023

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Maranatha Baptist Church, where the funeral service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter will be held, in Plains, Georgia, on November 29, 2023. (Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will be laid to rest on Wednesday, ending a three-day celebration of life for the global humanitarian, social activist, and public servant.

The invitation-only funeral service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. After the service, she will be driven to the Carter residence for burial, which will be done in private.

Carter died peacefully at her Plains, Georgia home on Nov. 19 at the age of 96. Her family was by her side.