'I haven't been able to cry yet': Plains community prepares for Rosalynn Carter's last service

In Rosalynn Carter's hometown of Plains, it is easy to find friends of the former first lady, but what you will not find is anyone who has a bad word to say about her.

"Mrs. Rosalynn was the kindest, gentlest woman you ever met," said Mary Jo Dodson. "She didn’t know strangers."

Carter was Dodson’s Sunday school teacher back in the day. They attended Maranatha Baptist Church together for years. On Wednesday, she will be one of many in attendance at her funeral.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Marantha Baptist Church on former President Jimmy Carter's 99th birthday, Oct. 1, 2023.

"We're doing everything according to what she wants," Dodson said.

Dodson will be part of the choir singing a selection handpicked by Carter. She expects Wednesday’s funeral to be an emotional day for not only her, but every single member of their church family.

"I don't think it's sunk in yet. I think until the members of the church see that casket … that’s when it's going to sink in," Dodson said.

Rosalynn Carter's motorcade rode through Americus on Nov. 27, 2023.

For Dodson, this loss is personal. She says she will be singing her heart out to make sure Mrs. Carter can hear her.

"I hope the tears don’t start because I haven't been able to cry yet," she said.

Following the funeral, there will be a short procession to the Carter family home where Mrs. Carter will be laid to rest.