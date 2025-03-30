Riot breaks out at Rome youth detention center

A brief riot broke out Saturday night at the Regional Youth Development Center (RYDC) in Rome.

What we know:

At around 9:45 p.m., officials said there was a disturbance when several of the youths refused to go back to their rooms for the night.

SWAT was called in, but by 10 p.m., detention center leadership and local law enforcement were able to restore peace.

No injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

A spokesperson for the RYDC did not explain what the "riot" consisted of or exactly how many people were involved.