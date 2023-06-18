Fentanyl, crack, weapons and more confiscated during bust

Seven people went down during two drug and weapon busts over the weekend. The Floyd County police Department said officials found large amounts of fentanyl, crack cocaine, guns and more.

The first of the two busts happened at 13 Russell Street. That's where the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force investigators said they found two firearms, marijuana, seven grams of methamphetamine and 43 rocks of crack cocaine that was already packaged for resale.

Stanley McGhee, John McCombs, Cedric Jackson, Diane Carmichael and Joe Ford were all arrested and charged with various drug offenses. Police said one who was a convicted felon was additionally charged for the guns.

The second bust took place at 306B Myrtle Street. Investigators said they discovered one kilogram of fentanyl-cocaine mixture, marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy pills, methamphetamine and individual fentanyl pills.

Nicholas Jamar Whatley and Antione Deante Knott were both charged with drug offenses and weapon offenses as convicted felon.