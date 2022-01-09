Rodrigo 'Hot Rod' Blankenship watches Georgia football practice in Indianapolis

One of the prominent figures of the Georgia Bulldogs football team's last National Championship appearance stopped by the team's last practice in Indianapolis.

Rodrigo Blankenship, currently an NFL placekicker for the Indianapolis Colts, observed the indoor practice on Saturday as Georgia prepares to play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Blankenship won the starting placekicker job in 2017, the last time Georgia made a run to the National Championship. The Marietta native joined the team as a walk-on from Sprayberry High School before earning a scholarship and winning the Lou Groza Award as college football's best kicker as a senior.

Blankenship scored Georgia's first six points in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship and hit a crucial field goal in overtime against Alabama.

Blankenship said it's been fun for him to feel like a fan during Georgia's 2021 run.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE