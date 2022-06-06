Small fire at iconic Atlanta pizzeria

article

Firefighters were able to quickly contain a fire inside a uniquely-shaped Atlanta restaurant that has been featured in at least one major motion picture.

Fire crews responded around 6:45 p.m. on Monday to the Rocky Mountain Pizza located along Hemphill Avenue just north of 10th Street NW.

Firefighters said they spotted light smoke coming from the roof when they arrived. Crews had to get on top of the roof and cut into the building.

Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief Jerry DeBerry said the fire was contained to an electrical box and it is believed the fire was electrical in nature.

Guests inside the restaurant were safely evacuated by the manager after smelling smoke.

An iconic pizzeria in northwest Atlanta suffered a small electrical fire on June 6, 2022, officials say. (FOX 5)

The triangular restaurant was featured in scenes from the 2013 fish-out-of-water, buddy-comedy "The Internship." The pizzeria posted photos to Facebook from the shoot including pictures with stars Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn.

The restaurant, which from the air looks like a slice of pizza, has been open since 1996 and is said to be popular among students of nearby college campuses.