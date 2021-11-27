Rockdale inmate worker captured after early morning escape, sheriff says

article

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said an inmate who went missing on Saturday morning has been captured.

Deputies said 35-year-old Bryan Lee Grantham was assisting the kitchen staff in making breakfast at the sheriff's office at around 4:15 a.m. on Saturday. Officials counted inmate workers at 4:50 a.m. and discovered Grantham was missing.

Cameras in the facility caught Grantham leaving at about 4:27 a.m.

Grantham was located in Rockdale County and taken into custody around 4:25 p.m., almost 12 hours after his escape.

Police said Grantham was being held at the Rockdale County Jail for violating his probation for burglary on failure to appear charges.

Police said Grantham is about 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds with sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes. His covered with facial tattoos and body tattoos, officials said. One on his forehead says, "Damaged."

He had last been seen wearing a green and white jumpsuit that read "Rockdale County Inmate" on it. He was wearing black Vans sneakers, officials said.

Officials said a black pickup truck was seen leaving the sheriff's office near the time of Grantham's escape.

During the time authorities were searching for Grantham they warned that he should be considered dangerous.

"Any escapee, regardless of charges, should be considered dangerous," a statement from the sheriff's office said. "If spotted, do not approach, and dial 911 immediately. Anyone who aids, abets or is found to be harboring Bryan Grantham will be charged with aiding or abetting a fugitive."

After Grantham was located, the sheriff's office posted a thank you to social media.

"Thank you to the public and thank you to the Rockdale County Deputies who assisted in his capture," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

No injuries were reported surrounding Grantham's capture.

