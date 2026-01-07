Person of interest in Rockdale County gaming machine armed robbery

article

The Brief An armed, masked gunman stole approximately $7,000 from the Shell station on Salem Road. Authorities are seeking two persons of interest who may have information vital to the ongoing investigation. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anonymous tips leading to an arrest.



Investigators are searching for two persons of interest following the theft of nearly $7,000 from a Conyers-area gas station.

What we know:

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2025, at the Shell station located at 2130 Salem Road. According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, a masked, armed man confronted a victim who was removing money from gaming machines inside the store.

The thief stole approximately $7,000 in cash before fleeing on foot.

SEE ALSO: Gunman robs man of gaming winnings on Christmas Eve; suspect wanted

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if either of the two men pictured in the released photographs is the accused gunman, if they are separate associates, if they witnessed the crime, or if they are connected in any way to the incident.

What you can do:

Authorities have released images of two men considered persons of interest who may have information vital to the investigation. Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.