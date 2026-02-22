Man accused of making 'terroristic threats' outside Atlanta nightclub

article

The Brief A man was arrested last weekend outside an Atlanta nightclub after he pulled out a gun and started making "terrorist threats." Police said the incident occurred at a club in the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue SE. The threats came after the man was reportedly jumped inside the club.



Atlanta police have arrested a man who reportedly pulled a gun on officers after being jumped inside a nightclub last weekend.

What we know:

Atlanta officers who were working an approved off-duty side job at a nightclub in the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue SE were standing outside just before 2:40 a.m. on Feb. 14 when they noticed a fight inside the club.

Security staff escorted Andre Anthony, 34, outside. Anthony’s brother was with him and told police that he had been jumped inside. His brother tried to calm him down, but Anthony allegedly refused and continued saying he was going to "shoot people up," while intoxicated, police said.

Anthony then walked to his car and pulled out a gun, according to police body cam video. Officers drew their weapons and told him to drop the gun. Anthony complied and was arrested.

He was charged with terroristic threats and taken to the Fulton County Jail.



What we don't know:

It is unclear whether the other individuals involved in the fight were charged.