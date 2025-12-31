Gunman robs man of gaming winnings on Christmas Eve; suspect wanted

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Atlanta Police Department investigators are asking for the public's help to identify a man captured on surveillance footage during an armed robbery on Dec. 24, 2025. (Atlanta Police Department)

Police have released a video showing a man investigators say followed someone from a business and then robbed them at gunpoint on Christmas Eve.

What we know:

The armed robbery happened around 9:23 p.m. on Dec. 24 along Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW near Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, the victim told officers he had been held up by an armed man after being followed from a nearby business. Police believe the suspect observed the victim winning money while at the gaming machine. The suspect then reportedly followed the victim outside and robbed him of his winnings.

Investigators released video from inside the business showing about four people at the gaming machines with a fifth person in the background. That man had a thin build and was dressed in a long-sleeved black shirt with a white heart outline on it and dark-colored, slim-fit denim jeans that appear slightly distressed or faded around the thighs. He was also holding a black plastic bag.

Police are hoping people will pay close attention to his sneakers. These shoes are recognizable by their black uppers and thick white midsoles.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the firearm used in the robbery has been recovered or if the suspect is linked to similar thefts involving gaming machine winnings in the area.

Law enforcement officials have not released the exact amount of money stolen during the encounter.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters can remain anonymous and do not have to provide any identifying information to be eligible for the money. Anyone with information should call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, visit www.stopcrimeatl.org or text CSGA to 738477.