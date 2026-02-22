Georgia man shot by police after pulling out phone during dispute investigation

The Brief A Savannah man was shot several times by police after pulling out a cellphone while officers were investigating a domestic dispute. A child was reportedly thrown in a dumpster during the alleged domestic dispute. Malik Heard, 23, has been identified as the suspect shot by police.



State agents are investigating after three officers shot a man on Saturday in Savannah following a domestic dispute where a child was reportedly thrown into a dumpster, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What we know:

Savannah police responded to an apartment on Emerald Drive around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from a woman who was being chased from an apartment by a man, a release from the GBI states.

Officers arrived and determined that a domestic dispute had happened between a woman and Malik Hendrix, 23.

Witnesses reported seeing that a child had been thrown into a dumpster during the dispute. The child had been reunited with its mother by the time police arrived. The child was then taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The victim identified Hendrix and showed police a photo of him.

As officers were wrapping up their investigation, Hendrix allegedly approached police and asked if they had been looking for him.

He then reached inside his jacket. While he was reaching, officers told Hendrix to show his hands, but he did not comply and pulled something from his jacket, pointing it at officers, police said.

Three officers shot at Hendrix, hitting him several times.

The GBI said the object Hendrix was holding was a cellphone. A K9 was also released at the time of the shooting, causing additional injuries to Hendrix.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.

The GBI will lead this investigation.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what Hendrix will be charged with. The officers involved in the shooting have not been publicly identified. Hendrix's condition is unknown.

What's next:

The Eastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office will review the case once an investigation is complete.

