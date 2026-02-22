Expand / Collapse search
2 teens accused in series of LaGrange vehicle break-ins

By Jameson Moyer
Published  February 22, 2026 6:02pm EST
LaGrange
The Brief

    • Bertum Carter, 18, and Cymir Zeigler, 19, have been accused in connection with vehicle break-ins in LaGrange. 
    • Police listed numerous complexes that had been targeted during the break-ins. 
    • Carter and Zeigler are also facing drug charges. 

LAGRANGE, Ga. - Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with numerous vehicle break-ins that happened at several apartment complexes in LaGrange, police said. 

What we know:

Bertum Carter, 18, and Cymir Zeigler, 19, are facing a slew of charges related to vehicle break-ins and drug offenses, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Police said the break-ins happened from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18 at the following complexes:

  • Bridgewood Apartments on Bridgewood Drive
  • Laurel Crossing Apartments on Park Place
  • Valley Ridge Apartments on Mooty Bridge Road
  • Autumn Ridge Apartments on Mooty Bridge Road
  • Prose Apartments on Vernon Road

Carter and Zeigler were arrested on Sunday around 1 a.m. when police found them after identifying two vehicles suspected of being tied to the break-ins. 

Police said additional charges are expected. 

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide details on the circumstances of the arrests. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from the LaGrange Police Department. 

