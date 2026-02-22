2 teens accused in series of LaGrange vehicle break-ins

The Brief Bertum Carter, 18, and Cymir Zeigler, 19, have been accused in connection with vehicle break-ins in LaGrange. Police listed numerous complexes that had been targeted during the break-ins. Carter and Zeigler are also facing drug charges.



Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with numerous vehicle break-ins that happened at several apartment complexes in LaGrange, police said.

What we know:

Bertum Carter, 18, and Cymir Zeigler, 19, are facing a slew of charges related to vehicle break-ins and drug offenses, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Police said the break-ins happened from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18 at the following complexes:

Bridgewood Apartments on Bridgewood Drive

Laurel Crossing Apartments on Park Place

Valley Ridge Apartments on Mooty Bridge Road

Autumn Ridge Apartments on Mooty Bridge Road

Prose Apartments on Vernon Road

Carter and Zeigler were arrested on Sunday around 1 a.m. when police found them after identifying two vehicles suspected of being tied to the break-ins.

Police said additional charges are expected.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide details on the circumstances of the arrests.