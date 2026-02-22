2 teens accused in series of LaGrange vehicle break-ins
LAGRANGE, Ga. - Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with numerous vehicle break-ins that happened at several apartment complexes in LaGrange, police said.
What we know:
Bertum Carter, 18, and Cymir Zeigler, 19, are facing a slew of charges related to vehicle break-ins and drug offenses, according to the LaGrange Police Department.
Police said the break-ins happened from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18 at the following complexes:
- Bridgewood Apartments on Bridgewood Drive
- Laurel Crossing Apartments on Park Place
- Valley Ridge Apartments on Mooty Bridge Road
- Autumn Ridge Apartments on Mooty Bridge Road
- Prose Apartments on Vernon Road
Carter and Zeigler were arrested on Sunday around 1 a.m. when police found them after identifying two vehicles suspected of being tied to the break-ins.
Police said additional charges are expected.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not provide details on the circumstances of the arrests.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the LaGrange Police Department.