1 man dead, 1 man in custody after Rockdale County shooting

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Sunday afternoon.

Deputies were called to Knox Drive at around 3:30 p.m. where they found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not been named yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

OTHER NEWS: Off-duty Rockdale County officer shoots gunman at apartment complex, officials say

A suspect in the case, who has also not been named, was taken into custody.

This investigation is ongoing.