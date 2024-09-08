1 man dead, 1 man in custody after Rockdale County shooting
CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Sunday afternoon.
Deputies were called to Knox Drive at around 3:30 p.m. where they found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim, who has not been named yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
OTHER NEWS: Off-duty Rockdale County officer shoots gunman at apartment complex, officials say
A suspect in the case, who has also not been named, was taken into custody.
This investigation is ongoing.