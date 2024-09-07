Off-duty Rockdale County officer shoots gunman at apartment complex, officials say

A suspect allegedly firing his weapon at a Conyers apartment complex was shot by an off-duty officer and killed Saturday afternoon.

Newton County deputies said they responded to a shooting at around 2:14 p.m. on Salem Glen Way.

Officials said the suspect was shooting in the area before an off-duty Rockdale County deputy confronted him and returned fire.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened an investigation into this officer-involved shooting. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is aware of the incident, according to Newton County officials.



