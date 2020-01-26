Rockdale County investigator dies after battle with illness

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its investigators who died Saturday night.

Investigator John Cole Haynie passed away Saturday night after a month-long medical battle. (Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

Saturday evening, Rockdale officials say Investigator John Cole Haynie " passed away after a courageous month-long medical battle."

Investigator Haynie was an eight-year veteran of the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, having joined the organization on Jan. 3, 2012 as a detention deputy within the group's Jail Division.In his time with the sheriff's office, Haynie was promoted to a certified sheriff's deputy and served both as a patrol deputy and a gang investigator of the Special Investigations Unit. He had most recently worked as a fugitive investigator with the Judicial Services Division starting in 2019.

“We have lost a brother, a friend, a husband, and a servant of our community. And with that, we mourn," Sheriff Eric J. Levett said in a statement. "The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office sends our deepest thoughts and prayers to Cole’s family."

Officials are asking the community to keep Haynie, his family, and friends in your prayers.