Rockdale County deputy arrested by Georgia State Patrol troopers

A Rockdale County deputy faces DUI charges and another has been cited for an open container after Georgia State Patrol troopers caught the driving deputy speeding more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 20.

According to authorities, Rockdale County Deputy Tibias Holmes was going 119 miles per hour near Bill Kennedy Way where the speed limit is 60. He didn't stop and instead sped up even more to 134 miles per hour until troopers performed a maneuver.

The other passengers told troopers they were law enforcement too.

It was around 10:30 on December 5 when a Georgia State Patrol Trooper was wrapping up a traffic stop and he noticed another car speeding westbound on I-20, near Moreland.

That driver, who GSP identified as Tibias Holmes, led troopers near Boulevard before they performed what's called a "modified box-in maneuver" to get Holmes to stop the car.

That report lists Holmes "watery, bloodshot eyes," and a strong smell of alcohol and said Holmes refused to perform all field sobriety evaluations. When troopers placed him under arrest, he admitted to working for the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

Holmes wasn't alone, the report said. Three other men, two of which said they were also Rockdale County law enforcement, also appeared to be inebriated.

One of them was holding an open bottle of beer.

Holmes was taken to the Atlanta City Jail. He bonded out on December 6 and the case was turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney.

FOX 5 reached out to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office for comment. A representative sent a statement. It reads:

"The Incident is pending internal administration action. Two of the deputies are currently on administrative leave. We are working closely with GSP regarding the matter."

