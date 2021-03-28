Rockdale Co. schools provide in-person, virtual instruction options for 2021-22 school year

Parents and guadians of Rockdale County Public Schools students are deciding to opt for virtual learning or send students back to the classroom five days per week starting in Fall 2021.

Parents opting for in-person learning in 2021-22 do not need to take action, according to the school district's website.

The district announced deadlines for parents to register students for virtual learning. For kindergarten through fifth-grade students, partents must use Infinite Campus Parent Portal and make the virtual selection for each child by April 9.

For sixth- through 12th-grade students, guardians select the virtual option in Infinite Campus Parent Portal for each student between April 12 and May 3.

RELATED: CDC releases new guidelines on kids in class while schools plan for 2021-2022

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.