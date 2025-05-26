Roads expected to be busy later today as Memorial Day holiday wraps up

The Brief AAA estimates more than 1.38 million Georgians traveled at least 50 miles from home over Memorial Day weekend. Hartsfield-Jackson Airport saw peak crowds Friday, with additional delays possible Monday due to storms. Drivers are urged to head home before 2 p.m., as traffic is expected to be heaviest between 4 and 7 p.m. Monday.



As Memorial Day arrives, Georgia is wrapping up what is expected to be a record-breaking travel period. AAA estimates that more than 1.38 million Georgians traveled at least 50 miles from home over the holiday weekend, marking one of the busiest Memorial Day travel periods in recent years.

What we know:

Air and road travel surged throughout the weekend, with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport—already the world’s busiest—seeing its peak crowd levels on Friday. Despite that, Memorial Day itself is expected to be quite busy as well. As of Monday morning, wait times ranged from zero to 15 minutes, though some delays were reported due to wet weather and thunderstorms in the area.

AAA is urging travelers to plan their return trips carefully. The agency recommends hitting the road before 2 p.m. Monday, as traffic congestion is expected to peak between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday.

