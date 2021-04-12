Road re-opens after gas leak in Cobb County

article

Officials in Cobb County said an intersection re-opened after a gas leak on Monday.

Officials said Hick Road and Concord Road were closed at the intersection.

Crews repaired the gas leak for about an hour while the street was closed.

Cobb officials announced at about 1 p.m. that the road was re-opened but repairs were still underway.

