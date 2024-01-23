Crew of burglars wanted in Virginia, Indiana arrested in Georgia

A crew of burglars wanted in multiple states for multiple robberies was caught red-handed in Georgia, according to Cobb County police.

Officials were called to a burglary on Riverview Drive in Marietta on Jan. 18 that ultimately tipped them off to the suspects' location at a Hampton Inn where they were arrested.

Officials say their string of burglaries passed through Virginia and Indiana and exceeded $500,000 in losses. A burglary they were tied to in Duluth resulted in a $70,000 loss.

Cobb County officials say they were able to recover almost $30,000 and various gift cards during the arrest in Marietta.

The crew is in custody at the Cobb County Jail. It's not clear how many people were taken into custody.