Clayton County Fire takes over Riverdale department in merge

Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services announced that its merge with the Riverdale Fire department is officially complete.

"As of today, June 22, 2024, we will be working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents in our expanded community," a spokesperson from the Clayton County crew shared in a statement.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Credit: Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services)

According to the new team, the community should expect the following changes:

Enhanced Response Times: With our skilled team and state-of-the-art equipment, we are committed to providing faster response times to all emergencies. Comprehensive Fire Safety: From fire prevention programs to emergency medical services, our team is equipped to handle all your fire safety & emergency needs. Community Engagement: We look forward to engaging with our new community through City events, school visits, and public events.

If you need to reach headquarters, call 770-473-7833. Otherwise, direct emergencies to 911.