Suwanee man facing murder charges for 2022 cold case killing, police say

article

The Brief Gwinnett County police say they have made a breakthrough in a 2022 cold case murder mystery. On Sept. 5, 2022, 44-year-old Matthew Jones was discovered stabbed to death in the front yard of his parents' home in Suwanee. Authorities say they arrested a 20-year-old suspect with the help of investigators in New York City.



Gwinnett County police say they've made an arrest in the 2022 cold case murder of a man found dead outside his parents' home.

Authorities say detectives in New York helped them with a breakthrough in the Labor Day murder mystery.

The backstory:

On Sept. 5, 2022, 44-year-old Matthew Jones was discovered stabbed to death in the front yard of his parents' home in Suwanee.

Family members described Jones as a gentle soul who worked at a local Kroger and was heavily involved at his church.

Weeks after Jones's body was found, detectives shared a security video of a person of interest in the case walking away from the homicide scene on Ridge Oak Drive.

Authorities have never released what they believe was the motive behind the killing.

What we know:

In late December 2024, the Gwinnett County Police Department was contacted by investigators in New York about a possible connection between a suspect in their jurisdiction and the case.

According to officials, the suspect "had apparently provided intimate details about a homicide case that were not made public." The man was later identified as 20-year-old Suwanee resident Delano Hill.

On March 21, officers arrested Hill at his home.

He's now in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail, charged with felony murder, malice murder, and aggravated assault.

What they're saying:

"Investigators extend their gratitude to the New York Police Department for their valuable assistance in this case," the Gwinnett County Police Department said.