Rico Wade death: Funeral services announced for Outkast producer

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Songwriter and record producer Rico Wade poses for photos while at work in 'The Dungeon' on location in Atlanta, Georgia on April 1, 2001. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Rico Wade, a pivotal figure in Southern Hip Hop and a member of the renowned production team Organized Noize, will be commemorated in a private funeral service on April 26. The service, held at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta will be exclusively for close family and friends.

ORIGINAL STORY: Rico Wade, OutKast producer, Dungeon Family co-founder dies at 52

Sixty-eight members of Clark Atlanta's band will perform hits produced by Organized Noize outside the venue as family and friends arrive for the service.

Wade died on April 13 at the age of 52. Wade was a founding member of the Dungeon Family. He also helped produce several iconic albums that helped launch the careers of stars like OutKast, Goodie Mobb and Cee-Lo Green. He also co-wrote TLC's 1994 hit "Waterfalls."

RELATED: Rapper CeeLo Green buys Rico Wade's former home to turn it into museum

Wade is survived by his wife and children. His cause of death has not been revealed.

After the service, there will be a procession to Wade's gravesite. The route is as follows:

Start Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW @ Mercedes Benz

Left on Harlan Road SW (Flowers to be laid at 409 Harlon Road SW)

Right on Peyton Road SW

Right on Hayne

Left on Lynhurst Drive SW

Left Cascade Road

Right on Adams Drive (Flowers to be laid at 1590 Adams Drive SW)

Left on Childress Drive SW

Left on Campbellton Road

Right on Delowe Drive

Right on Headland Drive (Flowers to be laid at the corner of Delowe and Headland)