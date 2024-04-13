Rico Wade, OutKast producer, Dungeon Family co-founder dies at 52

The City of Atlanta is mourning the loss of local hip-hop pioneer Rico Wade who died at age 52 on Saturday, according to his family.

Wade was a founding member of the Dungeon Family. He also helped produce several iconic albums that helped launch the careers of stars like OutKast, Goodie Mobb and Cee-Lo Green.

He even co-wrote TLC's hit "Waterfalls" in 1994.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 25: Big Boi, Killer Mike and Rico Wade attend Killer Mike Grammy Celebration at Knife Modern Mediterranean on February 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Mayor Andre Dickens issued a statement about Wade's lasting impact on Atlanta's hip-hop culture during the 90's:

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Rico Wade. Rico was a musical genius and one third of the Grammy Award-winning music production team Organized Noize. A product of Atlanta Public Schools, he led in the creation of a hip-hop sound that has spanned decades and genres. Without Rico Wade, the world may have never experienced The Dungeon Family, OutKast, Goodie Mob, Future and many more. Rico left an indelible mark on music and culture around the world and for that, the South will always have something to say."

The Atlanta City Council issued the following statement:

"Rico Wade, a music pioneer and a cultural architect whose impact resonates far beyond his time. His contributions to hip-hop and production shaped the sound of generations and made our city the beacon of the modern hip-hop era. As we mourn his passing, we celebrate his legacy and the countless lives he touched through his talent and creativity. We send our deepest and sincerest condolences to the family, friends, fans, and other members of the Dungeon Family who are hurt by the loss. Rico Wade's influence will continue to inspire artists and fans, ensuring his spirit lives on through the beats and rhythms he crafted with passion and innovation."

Producer Rico Wade of Organized Noize at The Dungeon II Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 3, 2002. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Wade is survived by his wife and children.

His exact cause of death has not been revealed.

Atlanta rapper Killer Mike mourns Rico Wade

Killer Mike, a good friend of Wade's, took to Instagram to voice his grief. Notable people like Cee-Lo Green, Ludacris, former mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe and many more flooded the comment section:

"I don't have the words to express my deep and profound sense of loss. I am Praying for your wife and Children. I am praying for the Wade family. I am praying for us all.



"I deeply appreciate your acceptance into The Dungeon Family, mentorship, Friendship and Brotherhood. Idk where I would be without ya'll.



"This is a part of the journey. You told me "It ain't been hard throughout the journey, it's been a Journey" . The journey ain't gonna be the Same Journey without U. Like U say tho Umma "Stay Down on it"......we all are. Love and Respect, Michael"