RHOA's Kandi Burrus' restaurant files lawsuit counterclaim

A legal battle involving Blaze Steak and Seafood, the restaurant co-owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss-Tucker, is heating up again after the restaurant group filed a countersuit against its landlord, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

PREVIOUS STORY: RHOA star Kandi Burruss sued for 200K in restaurant back rent, repairs

What we know:

According to newly filed court documents, the restaurant group claims the landlord failed to uphold terms related to property damage. The dispute also involves ongoing disagreements over unpaid rent.

The latest legal twist comes just weeks after reports suggested the case was being settled quietly.

What's next:

The landlord is asking the court to enforce that earlier agreement, while the restaurant group pushes back with new legal claims.

Blaze Steak and Seafood is located in southwest Atlanta and has been at the center of several high-profile headlines since opening. The lawsuit remains ongoing.