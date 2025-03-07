RHOA star Kandi Burruss sued for 200K in restaurant back rent, repairs

article

The Brief Kandi Burruss sued for $200K in unpaid rent and repairs at Blaze Steak & Seafood. Landlord claims $154K in back rent, $56K in fees, with 10 days to pay. Restaurant’s status unclear; limited hours, inactive social media, no reservations.



Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kandi Burruss is facing a lawsuit over unpaid rent at her Blaze Steak & Seafood restaurant on Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Fulton County by landlord Montego Pacific Incorporated, claims Burruss and the restaurant owe more than $200,000, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. This includes over $154,000 in back rent, along with $56,000 for property repairs and a 10% overhead fee. The suit gives them 10 days to pay.

Burruss, best known for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, opened Blaze Steak & Seafood in 2020 with her husband, Todd Tucker.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the restaurant is still operating. According to its website, Blaze is only open Friday through Sunday, but its social media accounts have not been updated in months, and reservations appear unavailable.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for a statement about the lawsuit.