Shooting outside DeKalb County firehouse leaves 1 critical
A man was shot outside a DeKalb County fire station located along Columbia Drive on July 25, 2025. (FOX 5)
DECATUR, Ga. - A man was critically injured in a shooting outside a DeKalb County fire station, authorities said Wednesday.
What we know:
DeKalb County Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at the fire station and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
No one inside the fire station was harmed, and the building itself was not damaged.
Investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from a fight that occurred at a different location.
What we don't know:
Police are still searching for the person responsible.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip to DeKalb County Police through the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the message.
The Source: The DeKalb County Police Department provided the details for this article.