Shooting outside DeKalb County firehouse leaves 1 critical

The Brief A man was critically injured in a shooting outside a DeKalb County fire station; he was transported to a local hospital. The fire station and its occupants were unharmed, and the building was not damaged. Investigators suspect the shooting may have resulted from a fight at a different location.



A man was critically injured in a shooting outside a DeKalb County fire station, authorities said Wednesday.

What we know:

DeKalb County Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at the fire station and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

No one inside the fire station was harmed, and the building itself was not damaged.

Investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from a fight that occurred at a different location.

What we don't know:

Police are still searching for the person responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip to DeKalb County Police through the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the message.