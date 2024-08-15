Reward offered for tips in February shooting at gas station near GSU

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Atlanta police have released video and photos of two people they believe were involved in a shooting outside a student housing center near Georgia State University on Feb. 25.

It happened outside a Racetrack gas station at 120 Piedmont Avenue NE near the intersection of John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE and Piedmont.

A 21-year-old man was killed during the shooting. At the time of the shooting, it was the 4th shooting in the same area in a little over a year.

A couple of days after the shooting, RaceTrac's CEO said they had decided to close the store for safety and financial reasons.

However, a business owner named Baktari Lakhari recently submitted an application to the city to open a convenience store at the location.

