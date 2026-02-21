Former Cobb County church leader pleads guilty to child sex crimes

The Brief Former Marietta youth leader Marcus Kendall Turner, 34, was sentenced to 25 years without parole for the sexual abuse of a middle school student. Prosecutors say Turner used a church youth initiative to groom the victim, exchanging more than 12,600 text messages over five months. The investigation began only after the victim's mother contacted 911.



A former leadership figure at a Cobb County church has been sentenced to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to multiple sex crimes involving a teenager.

What we know:

Marcus Kendall Turner, 34, entered the plea on February 9, admitting to all 11 counts against him in Cherokee County Superior Court.

The backstory:

The case originated from an investigation into a predatory relationship that began through a youth group at Worship With Wonders Church in Marietta.

According to the Office of the District Attorney for the Blue Ridge, Turner used his position within the church to target a middle school student in May 2023. Under the guise of a new youth initiative called the "Hangout Life Crew," Turner allegedly exchanged over 12,600 text messages with the victim over a five-month span, many of which contained sexually explicit solicitations. Officials also said he began spending a significant amount of time alone with the child, eventually culminating in repeated sexual abuse at Turner's home in Cherokee County during August and September 2023.

The investigation revealed that the victim’s mother contacted 911 on September 18, 2023, after learning of the abuse. While church leadership had been informed of the allegations earlier that month, the prosecutor said they did not immediately contact law enforcement, prompting the mother to act independently.

What's next:

Superior Court Judge Jennifer L. Davis sentenced Turner to 25 years to be served in its entirety without the possibility of parole.

Following his release, Turner will remain on probation for the rest of his life. He must register as a sex offender and is permanently barred from having any contact with individuals under the age of 18, the victim, or the victim's family.